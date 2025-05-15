'Forever': Judy Blume's controversial novel gets a modern adaptation
The Netflix series gives the 1975 novel all the trappings of modern teen life
Judy Blume is one of the most well-known authors of children's literature and young adult novels. Her work has few screen adaptations, but a modern take on her controversial book, "Forever," recently debuted on Netflix to critical acclaim.
Blume's books were particularly popular among her original Gen X fan base. Known for her frank conversations about menstruation and teen sexuality, many of her works have been deemed controversial by generations of concerned parents. The "Forever" adaptation is striking up conversations.
Why was the novel considered controversial?
Blume released "Forever," a young adult novel about a young woman falling in love for the first time and losing her virginity to her more experienced boyfriend in 1975, and the book was almost immediately "deemed controversial by those who believed it was too sexually explicit for young readers," Time said. Some states even banned the book from schools. Half a century later, the book is considered her "most controversial novel," though it is not "her only work that has been challenged by censors."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It never occurred to her at the time that "what I was writing was controversial," Blume said on her website almost 30 years ago. "Much of it grew out of my own feelings and concerns when I was young." Blume wrote "Forever" in the "aftermath of the Pill, in response to her daughter's request for a story in which a teen girl doesn't get punished for having, and enjoying, a sex life — the dominant narrative at the time," said The New York Times. Blume's take captured the "dramatic rush of first love" and the "fumbling urgency of adolescent exploration in frank language that made it both irresistible for young readers" and one of the most frequently banned books, well into the 2000s.
Between 1990 and 1999, "Forever" was the seventh most frequently challenged book, according to the American Library Association (ALA). It was often flagged for its sexual content and offensive language.
How are people reacting to the Netflix adaptation?
Mara Brock Akil, creator and showrunner of Netflix's adaptation, takes the seminal coming-of-age story out of suburban New Jersey and reimagines it in 2018 Los Angeles with a primarily Black cast. The show also flips the roles and makes the male protagonist, basketball player Justin, the less experienced of the two, telling much of the story from his perspective. The critical response had been overwhelmingly positive. "Winningly, it preserves the source's emotional innocence," the Times said, and parents can rest assured "this is not the hard living of teen fare" like HBO's "Euphoria." But the series still "builds tension exploring issues of race and class."
Teen dramas "can be hit or miss," said The Cut. Luckily, "Forever" is a "worthwhile binge that will charm its way into your heart." The show is reminiscent of "late high-school experiences" like the "awkward tenderness of a first romance," leaning into it "with the help of a well-directed and well-written show with an excellent soundtrack."
We are "in the middle of yet another Judy Blume renaissance," said Vogue, following the first resurgence linked to the release of the film version of "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" in 2023. In Akil's adaptation of the book for Netflix, "it feels safe to say that Blume's spirit is alive and well." Focusing the central love story on two Black teenagers "leans into the universality of Blume's narrative," even though the book's characters were predominantly white and upper-middle-class,. The adaptation "tells a new and sorely needed story about class status in Los Angeles and Black girlhood."
The new series is "more than a great teen drama or an adaptation that effectively updates a 50-year-old book," Time said, thanks in part to the expansion of perspective. Writing "so specific, it's universal," the "intimacy of the directing" along with the intensity the leads bring to their roles, and the "richness of the cinematograph", all combine to make "one of TV's best romances, full stop." It may be a coming-of-age story centered on teens, but "whether you're a kid or a parent or neither, Black in California or Jewish in Jersey or Asian in Minnesota, if you love love in all its complexity, "Forever" is for you."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Why does the GOP want to ban state-level AI regulation for a decade?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION House Republicans are pushing to block states from making their own AI laws for the next ten years, even as expert warn the results could be disastrous.
-
6 elegant Queen Anne Victorian homes
Feature Featuring original diamond-glass doors in New York and a registered historic landmark in Arkansas
-
Starbucks baristas strike over dress code
speed read The new uniform 'puts the burden on baristas' to buy new clothes, said a Starbucks Workers United union delegate
-
The Four Seasons: 'moving and funny' show stars Steve Carell and Tina Fey
The Week Recommends Netflix series follows three affluent mid-50s couples on a mini-break and the drama that ensues
-
TV to watch in May, including 'The Four Seasons' and 'Duster'
The Week Recommends A comedy from Tina Fey, a '70s crime thriller from J.J. Abrams and an adaptation from the pages of Judy Blume
-
5 'slow TV' shows for overstimulated kids
The Week Recommends In an era of fast-paced content and short attention spans, the slow TV movement can be a boon to parents
-
'Severance' and the best tech dystopia shows
The Week Recommends If the Apple TV+ hit increased your appetite for bleak futurism, you have additional options
-
TV to watch in April, including 'The Last of Us' and 'The Rehearsal'
the week recommends The zombie virus persists, Nathan Fielder investigates plane crashes and a cancer patient craves sexual discovery
-
Movies to watch in April, including 'A Minecraft Movie' and 'The Legend of Ochi'
The Week Recommends An all-timer video game gets a wacky adaption, Ryan Coogler makes a vampire flick and a new fantasy puts practical effects back in the spotlight
-
Adolescence and the toxic online world: what's the solution?
Talking Point The hit Netflix show is a window into the manosphere, red pills and incels
-
Stephen Graham's best TV and film roles
The Week Recommends From Line of Duty to Adolescence, these are the prolific actor's must-watch projects