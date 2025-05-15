'Forever': Judy Blume's controversial novel gets a modern adaptation

The Netflix series gives the 1975 novel all the trappings of modern teen life

Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark behind the scenes of Forever.
The teen leads give an endearing portrayal of modern teen love and sexuality
(Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)
Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Judy Blume is one of the most well-known authors of children's literature and young adult novels. Her work has few screen adaptations, but a modern take on her controversial book, "Forever," recently debuted on Netflix to critical acclaim.

Blume's books were particularly popular among her original Gen X fan base. Known for her frank conversations about menstruation and teen sexuality, many of her works have been deemed controversial by generations of concerned parents. The "Forever" adaptation is striking up conversations.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸