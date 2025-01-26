Should Los Angeles rebuild its fire-prone neighbourhoods?

The latest devastating wildfires must be a wake-up call for Los Angels to 'move away from fire-prone suburban sprawl'

A playground burns during a wildfire in a residential neighbourhood of Altadena, north of Los Angeles
The climate of Los Angeles County is 'a veritable gift to the fire gods'
(Image credit: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

With estimates of the economic damage running as high as $275 billion, the Los Angeles fires are "shaping up to be one of the most expensive calamities on American soil", said Parintha R. Sastry and Ishita Sen in The New York Times. And it's not all down to bad luck. This is a notoriously fire-prone area, and climate change is exacerbating the problem. Why, then, have people continued setting up home there?

One big reason is that they've been shielded from the true financial costs of doing so. For decades, California has imposed price controls to keep home insurance premiums artificially low. These prevented companies from, among other things, using catastrophe modelling to predict future risk; they could only assess premiums based on historical data. In response to ever more insurers fleeing the state, Californian lawmakers recently relaxed some of these controls, but insurance prices still don't truly reflect the level of risk.

