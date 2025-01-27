Rain helps Los Angeles wildfires, risks mudslides

The weather provided relief for crews working to contain wildfires, though rain over a burn area ups the chances of flooding and mudslides

California Conservation Corps crews prepare burned sections of Pacific Palisades for rain
(Image credit: Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A slow-moving rainstorm moved over Southern California Sunday, providing relief for crews fighting to finish containing wildfires that ravaged parts of Los Angeles County. But forecasts of intermittent bursts of heavier rain prompted the National Weather Service to predict a 10% to 20% chance of flash flooding and significant mudslides in areas where the fires scorched the vegetation baked the earth hard and impermeable.

