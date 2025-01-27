Rain helps Los Angeles wildfires, risks mudslides
The weather provided relief for crews working to contain wildfires, though rain over a burn area ups the chances of flooding and mudslides
What happened
A slow-moving rainstorm moved over Southern California Sunday, providing relief for crews fighting to finish containing wildfires that ravaged parts of Los Angeles County. But forecasts of intermittent bursts of heavier rain prompted the National Weather Service to predict a 10% to 20% chance of flash flooding and significant mudslides in areas where the fires scorched the vegetation baked the earth hard and impermeable.
Who said what
"In general, this is beneficial rain" for an area that has seen no measurable rain since October, AccuWeather senior meteorologist John Feerick said to The New York Times. But "debris flows" are a real risk if one of the "showers happens to park itself over a burn area," National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Smith said on social media, according to The Associated Press.
Work and fire crews prepared for the rain by filling sandbags and "removing vegetation, shoring up slopes and reinforcing roads in devastated areas of the Palisades and Eaton fires," now 90% and 98% contained, respectively, The AP said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The mudslide warning is in effect through Monday afternoon, but Los Angeles officials are also warning about a longer-term risk from ash that's a "toxic mix of incinerated cars, electronics, batteries, building materials, paints, furniture and other household items" containing "pesticides, asbestos, plastics and lead."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump proposal to 'clean out' Gaza gets cool reception
Speed Read U.S. allies Jordan and Egypt rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that Palestinians leave Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 27, 2025
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - golden eggs, fossil fuels, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Hotel-hopping in Shanghai
The Week Recommends From Michelin-starred restaurants to tranquil spas, these are the swankiest spots in the city
By Crystal Bennes Published
-
Should Los Angeles rebuild its fire-prone neighbourhoods?
Talking Point The latest devastating wildfires must be a wake-up call for Los Angels to 'move away from fire-prone suburban sprawl'
By The Week UK Published
-
The worst wildfires in California history
The Explainer Total damage from the ongoing fires could be up to $150 billion, according to AccuWeather
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How will home insurance change after LA's fires?
Today's Big Question Climate disasters leave insurance industry in crisis
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What happens to wildlife during a wildfire?
The explainer Flames also affect the flora and fauna
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Death toll rises in LA fires as wind lull allows progress
Speed Read At least 24 people have died and 100,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden cancels Italy trip as raging LA fires spread
Speed Read The majority of the fires remain 0% contained
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Fast-spreading Los Angeles wildfires spark panic
Speed Read About 30,000 people were under an evacuation order as the inferno spread
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Hundreds feared dead in French Mayotte cyclone
Speed Read Cyclone Chido slammed into Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published