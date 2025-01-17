The worst wildfires in California history

Total damage from the ongoing fires could be up to $150 billion, according to AccuWeather

A firefighter responds to the Palisades Fire as a helicopter drops water in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2025.
A firefighter responds to the Palisades Fire as a helicopter drops water in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2025
(Image credit: David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Much of Los Angeles remains burning as this month's wildfires continue to wreak destruction on America's second-largest city. The Eaton Fire in Altadena has killed at least 17 people, while the Palisades Fire has burned 24,000 acres and destroyed almost the entire neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades. More than 12,300 structures across Los Angeles have been destroyed, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

But while the January fires rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history, they have not been as damaging as others in the Golden State. They are among only some of the worst wildfires California has ever seen.

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

