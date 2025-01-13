Death toll rises in LA fires as wind lull allows progress

At least 24 people have died and 100,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders

Firefighters in helicopter drop water on Los Angeles wildfire
The Santa Ana winds are due to return today and continue through Thursday, raising the risks of flying embers igniting parched foliage
(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Firefighters in Los Angeles County took advantage of a temporary lull in the fierce, dry Santa Ana winds over the weekend to encircle three of the wildfires ravaging the area and partially contain the Palisades and Eaton fires, the largest and most destructive conflagrations. At least 24 people have died as a result of the fires, more than 12,300 structures have been damaged or destroyed and 100,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders Monday morning.






  

