China vows first emissions cut, sidelining US
The US, the world’s No. 2 emitter, did not attend the New York summit
What happened
Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday told a United Nations climate summit that his country would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by between 7% and 10% over the next 10 years and ramp up its solar and wind energy capacity so that renewables account for more than 30% of domestic energy consumption. It was Beijing’s first commitment to cut emissions, though climate experts called it an insufficient target from the world’s largest producer of heat-trapping gases. The U.S., the world’s No. 2 emitter, did not attend the New York summit.
Who said what
“Green and low-carbon transition is the trend of our time,” Xi said via video. “While some countries are acting against it, the international community should stay focused in the right direction.” That was a “veiled rebuke” of President Donald Trump, Reuters said. The U.S. president told fellow world leaders on Tuesday that “windmills are pathetic,” climate change is a “con job” and if they “don’t get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail.”
China burns more coal than any other country but has also “emerged as the dominant manufacturer of clean-energy technologies,” The Wall Street Journal said. “Trump wants fossil fuels,” political scientist Ian Bremmer said to Reuters, “but letting China become the world’s sole powerful electro-state is the opposite of making America great again.”
What next?
China’s pledge could give a moderate boost to the U.N.’s COP30 climate negotiations in Brazil in November. “The U.S. going AWOL has lowered the bar for what will count as ambitious enough to qualify as sufficient,” energy analyst Lauri Myllyvirta told The Washington Post.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Gunman kills 1 detainee, wounds 2 at ICE facility
Speed Read A sniper shot three detainees at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office before fatally shooting himself
-
Trump DOJ reportedly rushing to indict Comey
Speed Read Former FBI Director James Comey oversaw the initial 2016 investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia
-
‘Transparency remains essential’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
How clean-air efforts may have exacerbated global warming
Under the Radar Air pollution artificially cooled the Earth, ‘masking’ extent of temperature increase
-
Earth's seasons are out of whack
Under the radar The seasons' unfixed nature in different regions of the planet may have impacted biodiversity and evolution
-
At least 800 dead in Afghanistan earthquake
speed read A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit a mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan
-
When does autumn begin?
The Explainer The UK is experiencing a 'false autumn', as climate change shifts seasonal weather patterns
-
How 'freakosystems' are becoming the norm
The explainer Ecosystems are changing permanently
-
Cloudbursts: what are the 'rain bombs' hitting India and Pakistan?
The Explainer The sudden and intense weather event is almost impossible to forecast and often leads to deadly flash-flooding and landslides
-
What do heatwaves mean for Scandinavia?
Under the Radar A record-breaking run of sweltering days and tropical nights is changing the way people – and animals – live in typically cool Nordic countries
-
Blue whales have gone silent and it's posing troubling questions
Under the radar Warming oceans are the answer