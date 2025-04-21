How 'China shock 2.0' will roil global markets

An overflow of Chinese goods is flooding markets worldwide. Tariffs won't stop it.

'The tsunami is coming for everyone'
Why has China ramped up its exports?

Domestic economic woes have made the world's largest exporter even more reliant on sending goods abroad. Aiming to offset a major real estate bust, Beijing has made an all-out effort to boost manufacturing in the country. China's trade surplus hit nearly $1 trillion last year, more than doubling since 2019. State-controlled banks dished out a cool $1.9 trillion to industrial borrowers over the past four years, and even by conservative estimates, China spent more on industrial subsidies than it did on national defense in 2019. New factories come online daily, and upgrades enhance productivity in existing factories. China's factory output — which now includes electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and renewable energy equipment — is larger than that of the U.S., Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the U.K. combined. Now, as President Trump wages a trade war with Beijing, China won't be able to easily access its biggest and most reliable foreign market, which means that some $400 billion in cheap goods must be rerouted to other countries. "The real fireworks have yet to begin," said Michael Pettis, a professor of finance at Peking University.

