Christmas gift guide for those who have everything

If you are after something a little bit different for your loved ones this Christmas, The Week has you covered.

Symfonisk floor lamp

(Image credit: Symfonisk)

Ikea has collaborated with Sonos to create the Symfonisk, a floor lamp with a built-in Wi-Fi speaker. With powerful 180° sound, the speaker sits directly under the bamboo shade, which provides a warm glow. £229; ikea.com

Jaeger-LeCoultre watch

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

This limited-edition Jaeger-LeCoultre watch (the Reverso) features a reproduction of a Monet painting on its reverse side. Each image takes an enameller 70 hours to create. IRO £100,000; jaeger-lecoultre.com

Personalised needlepoint cushion

(Image credit: The Go-To)

This bespoke needlepoint cushion can be personalised with your choice of message. Available in a range of bright colours and border designs, the message will be hand stitched in your chosen font and colour. £75; thegoto.com

Foldable keyboard

(Image credit: Amazon)

Seenda’s ultra-slim foldable keyboard is simple to use: you just charge it up and it links to your device (phone, laptop, PC) via Bluetooth. It folds out to a standard-sized keyboard, with a built-in touchpad. £30; amazon.co.uk

Play-Style table

(Image credit: Cornilleau)

Cornilleau’s stylish Play-Style tables easily convert from outdoor pingpong table to dining table. The net is magnetic and bats and balls can be stored in the integrated drawer. The resin laminate surface creates the perfect bounce, and the matt coating reduces glare. From £1,749; uk.cornilleau.com

BenQ GV50 Projector

(Image credit: Richer Sounds)

It can be tricky to find a white wall big enough for a projector, so the BenQ GV50 sits in a special cradle to beam the 120in Full HD picture onto a ceiling. It has built-in speakers, Google TV and a sleep timer. £639; richersounds.com

Limited-edition electric motorbike

(Image credit: DAB)

French brand DAB is making waves with its innovative, sports-inspired designs for electric motorbikes. Join the waiting list for the limited-edition DAB 1a. It can do 90 miles on a single charge, at up to 75mph. From €14,900 (£12,355); dabmotors.com

Wireless table lamp

(Image credit: SCP)

Created by independent designer George Sowden, these elegant PL1 wireless portable table lamps are made from soft silicone, which diffuses light and is easy to clean. They are dimmable and charge via USB. A full charge delivers at least four hours of light. £72; scp.co.uk

Spider Web Drying Rack

(Image credit: Haus London)

Masquerading as a garden sculpture, the Skagerak Spider Web Drying Rack, designed by Anders Brøgger, is crafted from teak and stainless steel. It has 23m of black cord to hang washing out in style. £1,449; hauslondon.com

Ceramic water filter

(Image credit: Endless Rhythm)

Far more elegant than a standard plastic water filter, this 62cm tall ceramic one uses gravity to draw the water through a fine-pores carbon filter. The upper chamber takes five litres and the filter lasts six months. From £555; endlessrhythm.org

Hand-painted stone bath

(Image credit: Clearwater Interior)

Artist and illustrator Emily Forgot has hand-painted a limited number of these engineered dolomite stone baths with her Apricity design, an abstract depiction of the four seasons. £10,000; clearwaterinteriors.net

Smart mattress cover

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

In the vanguard of the "tech-meets-wellness" trend, Eight Sleep has produced a smart mattress cover that promises longer and better sleep. It automatically adjusts the temperature on each side, can detect snoring and elevate your head to reduce it, and tracks your vital signs. From £2,409; eightsleep.com

Unisex swim briefs

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu has started a new trend of "underwear as outerwear", and according to the Lyst Index, which analyses online shopping behaviour, these unisex swim briefs are currently the third-hottest fashion item in the world. They come in a range of colours, from canary yellow to pillar box red. £600; miumiu.com

Garden hose

(Image credit: Claverton Cloches)

At last, a beautiful hose for the garden. This classic “racing green” 25-metre hose comes with solid brass quick-connectors and a brass nozzle with adjustable spray. UV-resistant, it is supple and won’t kink. £150; clavertoncloches.com

