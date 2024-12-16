The best panettones for Christmas

No longer confined to the "bougie delicatessen", panettone can be found in almost any supermarket at this time of year, cementing its status as a "British festive staple", said The Guardian. Demand for the Italian sweet bread is soaring, with sales at Waitrose climbing 65% year-on-year, following a 40% rise in 2022.

Making panettone is a time-consuming process. The "sourdough-like dough" is left for several days to prove and hung upside down after baking to give it its "distinctive dome shape" and airy texture.

One of the many stories told about the origins of panettone is that it resulted from a "kitchen mishap" at the Duke of Milan's court during the preparation of a lavish feast, said Forbes. When a "humble kitchen hand" named Toni burnt the Christmas dessert, he "whipped up a last-minute bread with leftover ingredients" – and the "pan del Toni" was born.

Traditionally, the dessert is studded with candied orange peel and currants. The dough should be "an intense yellow colour" with a "soft, bouncy consistency", Deborah Parietti, founder of Feast Italy, told Good Housekeeping. And the crust should be "as soft as the middle, without any bitterness". Crucially, "a good panettone should be moist but not greasy", and all of the ingredients should work in harmony without overpowering one another.

While most supermarkets sell the festive sweet bread for around the £10 mark, it seems there is an appetite for "more expensive options", said The Guardian. Dolce & Gabbana has released an extensive range of panettones in "decorative tins", while Fortnum & Mason hit the headlines last week when it launched a 1kg panettone that claims to feed up to 100 people, with an eye-watering £395 price tag.

High street retailers are "stretching themselves" to try out a wider range of flavour combinations than ever before, with Waitrose's "limoncello fizz" panettone among the more novel options to hit the shelves this year. With so much choice, we've whittled down the best of the lot.

Morrisons The Best Classic Fruit Panettone

Crafted at a family run bakery in Piedmont, this classic fruit panettone has a "golden, shiny exterior that wafts delicious, buttery flavours", said Hannah Evans in The Times. "And the taste? Even better. Well done Morrisons."

£8.50, morrisons.com

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Chocolate & Hazelnut Panettone

"Well risen" with a "domed top", dark chocolate chips and "plenty of whole nuts", this is an excellent option, said Andrew Baker in The Telegraph. It feels heavy but "cuts easily" to reveal a fluffy texture with "well-integrated chocolate".

£10.50, sainsburys.co.uk

Waitrose Christmas Limoncello Fizz Panettone

Dotted with "oozy pockets of creamy lemon curd" and soaked in "sparkling wine syrup", Waitrose's unusual panettone is a triumph, said Stacey Smith at Good Housekeeping. The "DIY element" with the star stencil and packet of fizzy sherbet lemon sugar are perfect for adding a "final flourish" before serving.

£12, waitrose.com

M&S Nocciolato Panettone

Studded with sultanas and Calabrian orange peel and topped with a ground hazelnut crust, this "nice and tall pud" has a "boozy" flavour and "decent distribution of fruit", said Evans in The Times. The "ornate" tin is a welcome touch, too.

£20, marksandspencer.com

Breramilano 1930 Traditional Panettone

Packaged in a traditional blue-and-white striped box, this is ideal as a "luxury" gift, said Ellie Davis in London's The Standard. Hours of proving have ensured the dough is "sweet and buttery", and the plump juicy raisins are surrounded by "generous shreds of zesty candied orange".

£55, fenwick.co.uk