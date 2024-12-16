The best panettones for Christmas

Supermarkets are embracing novel flavour combinations as sales of the festive Italian sweet bread soar

Panettone wrapped in brown paper and red ribbon.
Traditionally, the Italian sweet bread is studded with candied orange peel and currants
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Anna Fedorova)
By
published

No longer confined to the "bougie delicatessen", panettone can be found in almost any supermarket at this time of year, cementing its status as a "British festive staple", said The Guardian. Demand for the Italian sweet bread is soaring, with sales at Waitrose climbing 65% year-on-year, following a 40% rise in 2022.

Making panettone is a time-consuming process. The "sourdough-like dough" is left for several days to prove and hung upside down after baking to give it its "distinctive dome shape" and airy texture.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸