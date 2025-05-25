The cinematic beauty of Sicily's Aeolian Islands

These scattered islands have inspired film directors since the 1950s

Stromboli as seen from Panarea
Stromboli viewed from Panarea: 'natural beauty in abundance'
By
published

Scattered across the Tyrrhenian Sea to the northeast of Sicily, the Aeolian Islands were home to fishermen and farmers who were still living in "19th century" conditions when Italy's neo-realist film directors began using the islands as film locations in the 1950s.

Since then, they have acquired electricity and holiday villas, and have attracted the "superyacht crowd" – yet they retain a "timeless" quality, with their "savage" volcanic landscapes and "sugar cube" houses, said Stephanie Rafanelli in Condé Nast Traveller.

