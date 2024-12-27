The ultimate Christmas No. 1s

From Band Aid and Mariah to Wham! and the Pogues, these are the seasonally successful festive favourites

Photo collage of Mariah Carey, George Michael, Kirsty MacColl and Shane MacGowan coming out of a gramophone horn
Tastes have changed over the years since the first festive chart topper in 1952
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Wham! has made Official Charts history by landing the Christmas No. 1 spot twice in a row. "Last Christmas" was blocked from the top of the charts by Band Aid's "Do They Know It’s Christmas?" when it was first released in 1984. But four decades on, it has clinched the title for two consecutive years.

The official Christmas No. 1 has become a "British institution", the "most prestigious and hard-fought-for chart topper" in any calendar year, said Official Charts. But how do you define the UK's all-time Christmas No. 1?

