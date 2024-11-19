Band Aid 40: time to change the tune?

Critics of the festive charity hit say it 'perpetuates racist stereotypes of African people'

1984 Band Aid group
Band Aid's massively popular 1984 hit raised around £8m for famine relief in Ethiopia and the charity has generated over £140m in total
An era-spanning mega mix of the 1984 hit "Do They Know It's Christmas?" will be released this year to mark its 40th anniversary and to raise yet more money for charity.

The new track will blend vocals from different versions of the single, meaning stars such as George Michael, Sinead O'Connor, Bono and Harry Styles will sing "together".

