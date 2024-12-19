Magical Christmas markets in the Black Forest

Snow, twinkling lights, glühwein and song: the charm of traditional festive markets in south-west Germany

Aerial view of the snow-covered Christmas market at Ravenna Gorge in the Black Forest, Germany
'A German fairytale': Ravenna Gorge Christmas market in Baden-Württemberg
In the depths of Germany's Black Forest lie some magical surprises. Down a frosty lane, past old sawmills, waterfalls and snow-dusted trees, I discovered a Christmas market worthy of a German fairy tale.

Entering the market at Ravenna Gorge, in Baden-Württemberg, feels like arriving in Christmas land. More than 40 stalls are framed by the steep hills of the forest and the 40m-high Höllental Railway viaduct, on which trains clatter by every 15 minutes or so. The smell of glühwein and roasting bratwurst fill the air.

Jaymi McCann
