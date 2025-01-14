Chemnitz: an 'unlikely renaissance' for the 'forgotten' town

The birthplace of Germany's industrial revolution has been reborn as a European Capital of Culture for 2025

Chemnitz.
Chemnitz, three hours south of Berlin in the former East Germany, was 'flattened' by the RAF in the Second World War
(Image credit: Iona Dutz / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

The "largely forgotten" city of Chemnitz in the heart of Saxony has been crowned one of the joint European capitals of culture for 2025, said The Sunday Times.

Formerly known as Karl-Marx-Stadt, the birthplace of Germany's industrial revolution might seem like a surprising choice, until you realise the EU scheme's goal is to put overlooked destinations on the cultural map.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

