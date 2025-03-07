The battle for 21st century naturism laid bare
Nudist lifestyle falling out of favour in Germany but naked attraction is on the rise in the UK
Clothed interlopers are being banned from German nudist beaches, in the latest effort to preserve the country's centuries-long naturist culture.
But, as German naturists fight to maintain their stripped-down way of life, "nude recreation" is enjoying a popularity surge in the historically prudish UK – with 7.5 million Brits saying they like to swim or sunbathe in the altogether.
'Struggling to recruit'
Beach wardens in the German city of Rostock, on coast of the Baltic Sea, now have the power to expel clothed visitors from the naturist-only areas of its beachfront. "There's an etiquette on nude beaches that should be followed", said CNN.
But, along with these increased protections for naturists, Rostock's revised beach code also reduces the amount of space reserved for nude bathing – reflecting the German public's declining desire to go buff on the beach.
Stereotypically, the "penchant for baring all in public" is "as German as bratwurst or garden gnomes", said The Times, but naturism is actually "struggling to recruit new members". Last year, the German Association for Free Body Culture had to cancel its 75th anniversary celebrations, due to "lack of interest". The group's "senior nudist" blamed social media for promoting a "perfect body image" that gives young people "unrealistic ideals, and makes them uncomfortable about being naked".
'Image problem'
But in Britain, despite its historically buttoned-up reputation, attitudes to naturism are becoming more positive. A 2022 Ipsos poll found 14% – roughly one in seven – of UK adults describing themselves as nudists or naturists, said The Independent. That's a big jump up from a similar survey in 2001, in which just 2% of Brits said the same.
Naturism "suffered something of an image problem" in the past, said The Guardian, dismissed as "fuddy-duddy" or "titteringly elided with suburban swinging". But British Naturism's 9,000-strong membership has lately been seeing its fastest growth since 1964, fuelled partly by a "new generation who prefer naturist social media" to traditional in-person gatherings.
And while Britain may lack the "sun-blessed" and "naturist-friendly" coastlines of its European neighbours, legally at least it offers a "warm climate for the unclothed". Being naked in public is not inherently a criminal offence in England and Wales, as it is in other countries and many US states.
'Get everything off'
For those keen to dip a bare toe (and more) into the waters of naturism, it's best to "do your research" first, according to CNN's "nude-beach etiquette guide". While there's "no single naturist ideology", the lifestyle is typically about "non-sexual social nudity in a family-friendly environment". And declining to disrobe in a nudist space is one of several etiquette infractions. Other faux pas include staring, taking photos or videos, and commenting about other people's bodies.
If you do venture onto a nudist beach, the best thing is to "get on with it" and "get everything off", a veteran nudist told CNN. Just like going into the sea, "sometimes it's better just to dive straight in".
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
