The battle for 21st century naturism laid bare

Nudist lifestyle falling out of favour in Germany but naked attraction is on the rise in the UK

Black and white photo of an evangelist with sandwich board reading THE END IS IN SIGHT walks past naked bathers on a beach in Lancashire in 1979
An evangelist admonishes nude bathers in Ainsdale, Lancashire, in 1979
(Image credit: Daily Mirror / Mirrorpix / Getty Images)
Clothed interlopers are being banned from German nudist beaches, in the latest effort to preserve the country's centuries-long naturist culture.

But, as German naturists fight to maintain their stripped-down way of life, "nude recreation" is enjoying a popularity surge in the historically prudish UK – with 7.5 million Brits saying they like to swim or sunbathe in the altogether.

Explore More
