One great cookbook: 'I Dream of Dinner (so you don't have to)'

Every cookbook aims to inspire. Sometimes that entails gawking at luxurious, 22-step cakes that you know you will always covet but never bake. Other times that means staring into the middle distance as you imagine assembling a labyrinthine multi-component dish you ate at your favorite restaurant.

Let's give a hearty cheer, then, to the cookbooks that embolden when we have zero interest in cooking, despite knowing we already have the ingredients to make something from near-nothing. Ali Slagle's "I Dream of Dinner (so you don't have to)" is a paragon of this genre.

