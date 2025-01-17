One great cookbook: 'A Girl and Her Greens' by April Bloomfield

Vegetables deserve the best. In this chef-author's hands, they achieve their ultimate potential.

Book cover of &#039;A Girl and Her Greens&#039; by April Bloomfield
Smart technique and a few well-chosen touches transform vegetables in the kitchen

Scott Hocker, The Week US
By
published

The goal with the best kind of vegetable cooking is to manipulate the produce so it tastes all the better while also tasting entirely of itself. This kind of cooking is akin to donning clothes that accentuate your finest attributes. You had no idea that person's torso was that voluptuous; you had no sense a zucchini could be so green, so soothing.

In her 2015 book, "A Girl and Her Greens: Hearty Meals from the Garden," April Bloomfield, currently the chef of Sailor in Brooklyn, builds a wardrobe the produce aisle always coveted but never knew how to assemble. The book is a collection of recipes and thinkings that begins with spring dishes and leaps through the year's seasons, leaving behind a trail of vegetable savvy.

Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

