Lemon and courgette carbonara recipe

I find traditional carbonara quite heavy, so I make mine with vegetables, said Letitia Clark. Artichokes, peas, broad beans and braised greens all work brilliantly, as do courgettes. This courgette carbonara is lifted by a hefty hit of lemon, which cuts through the richness of the eggs and is also essential to counteract the sweetness of the vegetables. Choose small, young courgettes if you can find them, and if possible use pecorino sardo – its nutty sweetness works perfectly here.

Ingredients (serves two)

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve

1 garlic clove, bashed

2 medium or 3 small courgettes, sliced in half lengthways, then into half-moons

sea salt

180g pasta of your choice

1 egg, plus 2 egg yolks

4 tbsp grated pecorino (or parmesan)

zest of 1 small lemon and juice of 1⁄2

basil leaves, to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium-low heat, then fry the garlic clove until it just begins to sizzle and smell good. Add the courgette slices and sauté, stirring regularly, until they are golden all over, beginning to break down and almost jammy.

Season well with salt and set aside (or leave to cool, then keep in the refrigerator for future use).

Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions in a large pan of well-salted boiling water until al dente.

Meanwhile, mix the egg and egg yolks, cheese and lemon into the courgette mixture, and begin to heat very gently, stirring all the time. Scoop out the pasta with a slotted spoon straight into the courgette pan along with a splash or two of the cooking water. Stir and toss over a low heat until you have a creamy sauce that coats the pasta. Taste for seasoning, add a few fresh basil leaves, extra pecorino (or parmesan) and a drizzle of your best oil, then serve.

Variation: artichoke carbonara. Make as before for courgette carbonara, but in place of the courgettes, use 4-5 prepared, sliced artichoke hearts, and finish with chopped mint rather than basil.

artichoke carbonara. Make as before for courgette carbonara, but in place of the courgettes, use 4-5 prepared, sliced artichoke hearts, and finish with chopped mint rather than basil. Tips: I often make the sautéed courgettes the night before, and keep them in the refrigerator before putting this together the next day for a last-minute lunch. I like using smooth penne, but spaghetti or rigatoni also work well.

Taken from "For the Love of Lemons" by Letitia Clark.

