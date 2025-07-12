Lemon and courgette carbonara recipe

Zingy and fresh, this pasta is a summer treat

The pasta dish is packed with green vegetables including artichokes, peas and broad beans
(Image credit: Charlotte Bland)
By
published

I find traditional carbonara quite heavy, so I make mine with vegetables, said Letitia Clark. Artichokes, peas, broad beans and braised greens all work brilliantly, as do courgettes. This courgette carbonara is lifted by a hefty hit of lemon, which cuts through the richness of the eggs and is also essential to counteract the sweetness of the vegetables. Choose small, young courgettes if you can find them, and if possible use pecorino sardo – its nutty sweetness works perfectly here.

Ingredients (serves two)

