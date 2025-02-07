Scientists report optimal method to boil an egg

It takes two temperatures of water to achieve and no fancy gadgets

Soft boiled egg at restaurant in Redwood City, California
Italian scientists say 32 minutes is the sweet spot
(Image credit: Doug Duran / MediaNews Group / East Bay Times via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Italian scientists said Thursday that it takes 32 minutes and two temperatures of water to achieve a perfectly boiled egg, given the different chemical compositions of the yolk and egg white, or albumen.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸