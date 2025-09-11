Easy beef tacos recipe
Heat, herbs and citrus come together in this perfect midweek meal
These easy beef tacos from Gran Luchito are a great introduction to making tacos at home and a different way to use minced beef and bring Mexican flavours to life. They take only 30 minutes to whip up, with most of that time spent simmering to bring the flavours together. As such, they make the perfect midweek treat.
Ingredients (serves 4-6)
- 500g minced beef
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 cup shredded cabbage
- 1 white onion, diced
- 1 red pepper, diced
- Handful of coriander (finely chopped)
- 2-3 limes, cut into wedges
- 1 sachet medium taco seasoning (Gran Luchito)
- Soft taco wraps (Gran Luchito)
Method
- Prepare your ingredients by finely slicing red onion, finely chopping coriander and shredding cabbage, placing these ingredients to one side, and then cutting your limes into wedges.
- Heat the tablespoon of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.
- In the same pan, fry the onion, peppers and minced beef, seasoning with a sachet of medium taco seasoning.
- Once the meat is browned and the onions and peppers are cooked, mix in the coriander.
- Warm the soft tacos. They can be placed in a hot, dry pan for six seconds per side, microwaved for 35 seconds after piercing the packaging, or wrapped in foil and baked in a preheated 180C (350F) oven for 10 minutes.
- Fill the tacos with the fried beef and vegetables. Serve with shredded cabbage on top and limes on the side.
