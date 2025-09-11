Easy beef tacos recipe

Heat, herbs and citrus come together in this perfect midweek meal

Gran Luchito easy beef tacos
These soft wraps are stuffed with tender beef and go easily from pan to plate
(Image credit: Gran Luchito)
By
published

These easy beef tacos from Gran Luchito are a great introduction to making tacos at home and a different way to use minced beef and bring Mexican flavours to life. They take only 30 minutes to whip up, with most of that time spent simmering to bring the flavours together. As such, they make the perfect midweek treat.

Ingredients (serves 4-6)

  • 500g minced beef
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 cup shredded cabbage
  • 1 white onion, diced
  • 1 red pepper, diced
  • Handful of coriander (finely chopped)
  • 2-3 limes, cut into wedges
  • 1 sachet medium taco seasoning (Gran Luchito)
  • Soft taco wraps (Gran Luchito)

Method

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
  • Prepare your ingredients by finely slicing red onion, finely chopping coriander and shredding cabbage, placing these ingredients to one side, and then cutting your limes into wedges.
  • Heat the tablespoon of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.
  • In the same pan, fry the onion, peppers and minced beef, seasoning with a sachet of medium taco seasoning.
  • Once the meat is browned and the onions and peppers are cooked, mix in the coriander.
  • Warm the soft tacos. They can be placed in a hot, dry pan for six seconds per side, microwaved for 35 seconds after piercing the packaging, or wrapped in foil and baked in a preheated 180C (350F) oven for 10 minutes.
  • Fill the tacos with the fried beef and vegetables. Serve with shredded cabbage on top and limes on the side.

Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸