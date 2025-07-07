Cocktail of the summer: the Hugo spritz

The refreshing elderflower-based tipple is giving Aperol a run for its money

The Hugo spritz: ready to 'dethrone' the bitter aperitif
"Evoking memories of countryside rambles and summer fêtes, there can be few more quintessentially British flavours than elderflower," said Andrew Ellson in The Times.

Ocado has reported a year-on-year rise of 107% demand for elderflower liqueur, one of the key ingredients in the Hugo spritz. It seems the wildly popular cocktail could be set to "dethrone" Aperol as "spritz of the summer".

