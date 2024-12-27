7 drinks for every winter need possible
Including a variety of base spirits and a range of temperatures
Winter requires warm beverages; winter requires cold beverages. Winter asks for boozy cocktails; winter asks for nonalcoholic drinks. These are the months where the range of drinking demands vacillate daily. Consider this cocktail collection your survival map.
Boulevardier
The Negroni has been on an overtaking mission of American drinking for some years. The Boulevardier is that gently bitter, boozy cocktail's brown-liquor cousin. Gin steps into the wings; bourbon hops center stage.
Cardamom-Rose Bhang
Fragrant with fennel seeds, cardamom and turmeric, this Indian nonalcoholic beverage is a celebration in liquid form. The spices are whirred with milk, rose water, sugar and almonds, along with a touch of dried cannabis for an astringency that balances the drink's sweet richness.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Everything Nice (Spiced-Rum Coffee With Butterscotch Whipped Cream)
Whiskey so often is coffee's best boozy mate. Imagine spiced rum in its stead, providing its sugarcane roundness and kicky bite. And if you are going to gild the caffeinated lily, you may as well commit: Butterscotch whipped cream slips the hot cocktail into a new comforting timeline.
Paloma
If the margarita is the Mexican-inspired drink of summertime, the Paloma is the Mexico-birthed drink for the briskest months. It is a simple combination of tequila, lime juice and grapefruit (often grapefruit soda). So simple you can assemble it in your sleep — and lethargy is the mood for winter.
Peppery Ginger Cider
One version of a good winter drink is a warm cocktail that soothes and enlivens, in equal measure. Put together apple cider with bourbon, ginger liqueur and a touch of cracked black pepper for an affable hot take on a toddy.
Scarlet Spritz
Start by infusing a bottle of Aperol with fresh strawberries overnight. Rinse a Nick and Nora glass with a whisper of absinthe. Stir the infused Aperol with Lillet Blanc and bitters; add sparking wine to finish. A splash of low-alcohol luxury to guide you through winter.
Winter Pimm's Cup
Tropical; heady; spiced: This version of a Pimm's Cup features Pimm's No 1, of course, alongside apple juice, cinnamon and ginger syrups, and lemon and grapefruit juices. It sings like a mai tai but in a different key.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
-
'We have made it a crime for most refugees to want the American dream'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Was the Azerbaijan Airlines plane shot down?
Today's Big Question Multiple sources claim Russian anti-aircraft missile damaged passenger jet, leading to Christmas Day crash that killed at least 38
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine hints at end to 'hot war' with Russia in 2025
Talking Points Could the new year see an end to the worst European violence of the 21st Century?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Explore new worlds this winter at these enlightening museum exhibitions
The Week Recommends Discover the estrados of Spain and the connection between art and chess in various African countries
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Five festive cocktails for Christmas 2024
The Week Recommends Serve seasonal libations for an extra special gathering
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
10 concert tours to see this winter
The Week Recommends Keep warm traveling the United States — and the world — to see these concerts
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The Nutcracker: English National Ballet's reboot restores 'festive sparkle'
The Week Recommends Long-overdue revamp of Tchaikovsky's ballet is 'fun, cohesive and astoundingly pretty'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Video games to play this winter, including 'Marvel Rivals' and 'Alien: Rogue Incursion'
The Week Recommends A Star Wars classic gets remastered, and 'Marvel Rivals' pits players against superhero faves
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
TV to watch in December, from 'Squid Game' to 'Paris & Nicole'
The Week Recommends A pulpy spy thriller, the reunion of Paris and Nicole and a new season of 'Squid Game'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
10 upcoming albums to stream in the frosty winter
The Week Recommends Stay warm and curled up with a selection of new music from Snoop Dogg, Ringo Starr, Tate McRae and more
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
La Zambra Hotel: reviving the glamour of a Spanish icon
The Week Recommends The former Byblos hotel has a boutique feel with resort-level amenities
By William Leigh Published