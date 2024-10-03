Mexico's first woman president has unprecedented power but an uncertain future

Claudia Sheinbaum has promised to continue her predecessor's legacy

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum receives the presidential sash during her inauguration.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum receives the presidential sash during her inauguration in Mexico City
(Image credit: Daniel Cardenas / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Mexico has shattered its glass ceiling, as Claudia Sheinbaum was inaugurated on Oct. 1 as the country's first woman president. As president, Sheinbaum is expected to largely follow the mandates of her predecessor, former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Both are members of the left-wing Morena political party, and López Obrador was considered one of the most progressive Mexican leaders in decades.

Sheinbaum will have one major difference from López Obrador, though, as Mexico's new president will have a nearly unprecedented level of power at her disposal. This comes as the result of several factors, including the weakening of Mexico's judiciary and sweeping congressional control by the Morena party. Despite this, Sheinbaum may still be facing an uphill battle to fix the many problems facing her country.

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

