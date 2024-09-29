Politicising the judiciary: Mexico's radical reform

Is controversial move towards elected judges an antidote to corruption in the courts or a 'coup d'état' for the ruling party?

Protestors hold up signs that read &#039;Without justice, there is no future!&#039; and &#039;I am the resistance&#039; in the Congress of Mexico City earlier this month
Protestors hold up signs that read 'Without justice, there is no future!' in the Congress of Mexico City earlier this month
(Image credit: Silvana Flores / AFP / Getty Images)
Mexico has just lost its democracy, said Pablo Hiriart in El Financiero (Mexico City). In what must be a world first, it has decided that all of Mexico's 7,000 judges should be elected. It was all done constitutionally: thanks to the landslide victory of his Left-populist Morena party in the June elections, outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (a.k.a. AMLO) was able to secure the required two-thirds majority in the senate for this overhaul, though the senators had to hold the final vote in a different building to escape the rage of protesters who'd stormed into the chamber shouting, "The judiciary will not fall!"

Their rage was justified. AMLO has swept aside the objections of the opposition, legal scholars, and the US government, who all maintain that this authoritarian move will eliminate judicial independence and destroy the system of checks and balances our democracy depends on. This isn't the "will of the people". It's a "coup d'état" that puts all three branches of government in the hands of the ruling party.

