Israel's plan to occupy Gaza

Operation Gideon's Chariots will see Israel sending thousands of troops into Gaza later this month to seize control of the strip

Israel's security cabinet this week approved a new plan which, according to one official, entailed "the conquest of the Gaza Strip" and its indefinite occupation.

Under the plan, dubbed "Operation Gideon's Chariots", Israel will send thousands of troops into Gaza later this month. Rather than attacking Hamas targets then retreating – Israel's strategy until now – troops will remain to stop Hamas regrouping. Officials said the population would have to be moved for their "protection"; there has also been talk of "voluntary" removals abroad. "We are finally going to occupy the Gaza Strip," said the far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich.

