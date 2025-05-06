Israel approves plan to take over Gaza indefinitely

Benjamin Netanyahu says the country is 'on the eve of a forceful entry'

Israeli tanks prepare for Gaza invasion
Over 70% of Israelis oppose a major Gaza operation
What happened

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that his security cabinet had agreed to an "intensive" escalation of the 19-month war in Gaza, and his country was "on the eve of a forceful entry" and indefinite occupation to destroy Hamas. The cabinet separately agreed to set up food-distribution "hubs" protected by U.S. contractors, potentially ending a two-month Israeli blockade of all humanitarian assistance into the enclave.

