Israel approves plan to take over Gaza indefinitely
Benjamin Netanyahu says the country is 'on the eve of a forceful entry'
What happened
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that his security cabinet had agreed to an "intensive" escalation of the 19-month war in Gaza, and his country was "on the eve of a forceful entry" and indefinite occupation to destroy Hamas. The cabinet separately agreed to set up food-distribution "hubs" protected by U.S. contractors, potentially ending a two-month Israeli blockade of all humanitarian assistance into the enclave.
Who said what
Netanyahu's new plan calls up 70,000 reservists to gradually take over all of Gaza, "flatten any buildings that remain standing and displace virtually the entire population of 2 million people to a single 'humanitarian area,'" Axios said. It would kick in if Hamas doesn't agree to a peace deal by May 15, when President Donald Trump concludes a three-day visit to the Middle East.
Netanyahu's far-right allies said the plan would lead to a permanent takeover of Gaza. The government is "choosing territory over hostages," Israel's Hostage Families Forum said, and going "against the will" of the Israeli people, over 70% of whom oppose a major Gaza operation and favor a peace-and-hostage deal.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Trump "does not wish to be seen as a loser on an issue that he declared he would resolve" and wants the Gaza situation "resolved by the time he's in the region," a person familiar with White House deliberations told The Washington Post. The success of his dealmaking in the Gulf Arab countries "lies through not having this bleeding sore of Gaza."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump offers migrants $1,000 to 'self-deport'
speed read The Department of Homeland Security says undocumented immigrants can leave the US in a more 'dignified way'
-
Could the next pope be an American?
Today's Big Question Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost is a possible 'superpower pope'
-
Today's political cartoons - May 6, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - rare earth minerals, rising prices, and more
-
Putin talks nukes as Kyiv slated for US air defenses
speed read 'I hope they will not be required,' Putin said of nuclear weapons on Russian state TV
-
US, Ukraine sign joint minerals deal
speed read The Trump administration signed a deal with Ukraine giving the US access to its mineral wealth
-
Israel launches air strike on Beirut suburbs
Speed Read The attack targeting Hezbollah was Israel's third on the Lebanese capital since November's ceasefire
-
Dozens dead in Kashmir as terrorists target tourists
Speed Read Visitors were taking pictures and riding ponies in a popular mountain town when assailants open fired, killing at least 26
-
Israel blames 'failures' for killing of medics
speed read 14 Gaza medics and 1 U.N. employee were killed by IDF special forces
-
China accuses NSA of Winter Games cyberattacks
speed read China alleges that the U.S. National Security Agency launched cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games in February
-
Russian strike kills dozens in Ukraine
Speed Read The Sumy ballistic missile strike was Russia's deadliest attack on civilians this year
-
Gaza: the killing of the paramedics
In the Spotlight IDF attack on ambulance convoy a reminder that it is 'still possible to be shocked by events in Gaza'