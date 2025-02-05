Trump: US 'will take over' Gaza, without Palestinians

President Trump has suggested the US take ownership of Gaza, permanently displacing more than two million Palestinian residents

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump
'Everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land,' Trump said
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Tuesday said the U.S. "will take over the Gaza Strip" and rebuild it into a "world class" and "unbelievable place" for "the world's people," after the Palestinians who call it home abandon their bombed-out enclave.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸