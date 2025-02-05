Trump: US 'will take over' Gaza, without Palestinians
President Trump has suggested the US take ownership of Gaza, permanently displacing more than two million Palestinian residents
What happened
President Donald Trump Tuesday said the U.S. "will take over the Gaza Strip" and rebuild it into a "world class" and "unbelievable place" for "the world's people," after the Palestinians who call it home abandon their bombed-out enclave.
Who said what
"I do see a long-term ownership position" for the U.S. in Gaza, Trump said in White House appearances with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and "everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land" and developing it into something "magnificent," like "the Riviera of the Middle East." Trump said he "strongly" believed Gazans would only stay "because they have no alternative," and would be "thrilled" to "get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy."
Asked how many Palestinians should leave, Trump said, "all of them," and pressed repeatedly on whether he would force them out, he said: "I don't think they're going to tell me no." He "didn’t rule out sending U.S. forces to hold Gaza, a deployment that could launch the kind of long-term American military occupation in the Middle East that Trump has long decried," The Wall Street Journal said. Forcibly removing populations also violates the Geneva Conventions.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Trump has "completely lost it," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said. "He wants a U.S. invasion of Gaza, which would cost thousands of American lives and set the Middle East on fire for 20 years? It's sick." Netanyahu "would not be drawn into discussing the proposal in depth other than to praise Trump for trying a new approach," Reuters said. Trump, he said, states "things others refuse to say, and after the jaws dropped, people scratch their heads and they say, 'You know, he's right.'"
What next?
Following Trump's comments, the United States' Western allies reiterated their firm support for an independent Palestinian state including Gaza, as did Saudi Arabia, adding that it will not "establish diplomatic relations with Israel" until that happens.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - February 5, 2025
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - remote work, reading proficiency, and more
By The Week US Published
-
'Riviera of the Middle East': what does Trump's Gaza plan mean for the region?
Today's Big Question Suggestion that the US take over and redevelop the war-torn region, and displace its Palestinian residents, has been condemned by Arab allies but welcomed by Israel
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Cristiano Ronaldo at 40: what now?
Talking Point Highest-paid football player in the world still has epic goals in his sights
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
'It should be no surprise that our big tech firms are at risk'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The impact of protective-status removal for Venezuelan migrants
In the Spotlight The White House ended a program that was stopping thousands of Venezuelans from being deported
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How is Canada readying its arsenal for a trade war with the US?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The United States' northern neighbor is wasting no time when it comes to Donald Trump's tariffs and the looming threat of a North American trade war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Democrats try to stop Trump's USAID closure
Speed Read Trump and Elon Musk are attempting to dismantle the US Agency for International Development, a move congressional Democrats say is illegal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
73 things Donald Trump has said about women
In Depth The president has a long history of controversial remarks about the opposite sex
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China rattle markets
Speed read The tariffs on America's top three trading partners are expected to raise the prices of everything from gas and cars to tomatoes and tequila
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Elon Musk operatives access US payment system, aid
Speed Read The Trump administration has given Musk's team access to the Treasury payment system, allowing him to track and control government spending
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What is 'impoundment' and how does it work?
The Explainer The Trump administration grabbed at the 'power of the purse' in Congress, using a little-known executive action that could have massive implications for the future
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published