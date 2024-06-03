Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as president

It is now the 12th Latin American country led by a woman

Claudia Steinbaum speaks to supporters after winning Mexican presidential race
Sheinbaum's sole six-year term will start Oct. 1
(Image credit: Gerardo Luna / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Mexicans on Sunday elected Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist, former Mexico City mayor and protégé of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as president. Sheinbaum, 61, will be the first woman to lead Mexico and the country's first Jewish president.

Mexico's National Electoral Institute projected that Sheinbaum will win between 58% and 61% of the vote, while main challenger Xóchitl Gálvez will take 27% to 29% and the only male contender, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, will get 10% to 11%. Gálvez conceded defeat, saying the results "aren't in my favor."

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

