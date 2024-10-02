Mexico's first woman president sworn in

Claudia Sheinbaum promised to expand health care and battle violence against women, though she takes office amid a budget deficit and growing cartel violence

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrates inauguration
Claudia Sheinbaum is the first woman and first Jewish person to ever lead the country
(Image credit: Carl De Souza / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Mexico's new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, took office Tuesday, becoming the first woman and first Jewish person to lead the country. The a 62-year-old environmental engineer and former Mexico City mayor was sworn in for her six-year term at a ceremony in Mexico's Congress.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸