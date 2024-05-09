What reclassifying cannabis could change

The Biden administration's move to change marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III could reshape the pot landscape even if it doesn't mean full federal legalization

Hand holding joint in front of US Capitol dome
Hand holding joint in front of US Capitol dome
(Image credit: Photo by Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images))
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

For decades, the federal government has classified cannabis as a Schedule I substance, deeming it to have a "high potential for abuse" and "no currently accepted medical use in treatment" in the United States. But now, half a century after the Controlled Substances Act placed marijuana alongside heroin and LSD in terms of its perceived dangers, pot's days as one of the nation's most incongruously restricted substances may be nearing an end.

Last week, The Associated Press reported the Biden administration was on the cusp of reclassifying cannabis from a Schedule I to Schedule III narcotic — a move that would overturn years of drug policy precedent, and dramatically change the way the government engages with a substance used at one point or another by approximately half the country, according to a recent Gallup poll. The process is not a simple one, with any eventual reclassification occurring only after a series of various administrative hurdles, public comment period, and final judicial review. Still, the reclassification of cannabis would mark a new era in America's often contradictory relationship with a substance already legalized in one form or another in more than half the states. Crucially, reclassification isn't full federal legalization. So what would the administration's more permissive pot posture actually do? 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Public Health Health News Cannabis Marijuana Medical Marijuana Drugs Joe Biden
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸