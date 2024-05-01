Biden poised to ease marijuana restrictions
The move will reclassify it as a less dangerous drug
What happened
President Joe Biden is reportedly on the cusp of approving a historic reclassification of cannabis from a Schedule I narcotic alongside heroin and other hard drugs to a much more permissive Schedule III drug. The move will place marijuana alongside Tylenol with codeine and other drugs determined to have medical applications.
Who said what
Attorney General Merrick Garland "circulated" the reclassification proposal Tuesday, and once it is approved by the White House Office of Management and Budget and "published by the Federal Register, it will initiate a formal rulemaking process as prescribed by Congress," said Justice Department spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa. "Congress must do everything we can to end the federal prohibition on cannabis and address longstanding harms caused by the War on Drugs," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.
The commentary
The move is "significant" but won't decriminalize pot or "immediately address the growing chasm between federal law and the laws of most states," marijuana legalization lobbying group NORML said on X. The reclassification could lead to the "softening of other laws and regulations" surrounding cannabis, The New York Times said, including "sentencing guidelines, banking and access to public housing."
What next?
Cannabis would become a Schedule III drug after OMB sign-off, a public comment period and review by an administrative judge.
