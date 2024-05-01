Biden poised to ease marijuana restrictions

The move will reclassify it as a less dangerous drug

Pro-marijuana protesters hold a giant inflatable joint in front of Congress
The reclassification could lead to the "softening of other laws and regulations" surrounding cannabis
(Image credit: Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
published

What happened

President Joe Biden is reportedly on the cusp of approving a historic reclassification of cannabis from a Schedule I narcotic alongside heroin and other hard drugs to a much more permissive Schedule III drug. The move will place marijuana alongside Tylenol with codeine and other drugs determined to have medical applications. 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

