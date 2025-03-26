Cherry blossom season: Washington diners’ happy time

The five best spots to enjoy the festivities

Server Houssam Abbari with guests in the dining room at Mita Restaurant photographed March 30, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Buzzy vegan spot Mita recently earned a Michelin star
(Image credit: Scott Suchman / The Washington Post / Getty Images)
By
published

As spring arrives in our nation’s capital, more than 3,000 cherry trees are ready to burst into pink or white blossoms, said Vinciane Ngomsi and Tierney Plumb in Eater. “For Washingtonians, it’s a time of celebration,” and bars and restaurants promote the spirit by offering cherry blossom specials. Below, five of the best spots to enjoy the festivities.

Waldorf Astoria

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸