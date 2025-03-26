Cherry blossom season: Washington diners’ happy time

As spring arrives in our nation’s capital, more than 3,000 cherry trees are ready to burst into pink or white blossoms, said Vinciane Ngomsi and Tierney Plumb in Eater. “For Washingtonians, it’s a time of celebration,” and bars and restaurants promote the spirit by offering cherry blossom specials. Below, five of the best spots to enjoy the festivities.

Waldorf Astoria

For a most civilized experience, reserve a table at the Waldorf’s cherry blossom afternoon tea, featuring spring blends and “on-brand” beverages such as the pretty-in-pink cocktail, served in the Peacock Alley bar in the hotel’s “breathtaking” atrium. 1100 Pennsylvania Ave

Mita

This buzzy vegan spot just earned a Michelin star and is celebrating with a host of cherry blossom delights, from the Sakura Maru cocktail (pisco, Japanese whiskey, sake, Campari, raspberry syrup, and lemon juice) to a dessert combining rich cherry mousse, dark chocolate, and raspberry yuzu sorbet. 804 V St.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Bar Japonais

Sushi Nakazawa alum Masaaki Uchino’s inaugural 15-course omakase nods to the season with delicacies like cherry blossom–steamed sushi, spring sea bream, and cherry salmon. 1520 14th St.

Mercy Me

The patio of this South American restaurant “has been completely transformed for cherry blossom season,” with new shoji screens and blossom decorations hanging from the ceiling. Limited-engagement Japanese cocktails include a matcha margarita with a chile-spiced rim. 1143 New Hampshire Ave

Love, Makoto

This Japanese food hall is a cherry blossom festival in itself, from the cherry blossom doughnuts at Love on the Run to cherry blossom–infused lager at Hiya Izakaya. If you’re planning a picnic under the trees, check out Dear Sushi’s Hanami Picnic for two. 200 Massachusetts Ave

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors