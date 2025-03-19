Museum exhibitions across the globe are in artful bloom this spring. These are 5 to experience.
See treasures from ancient Japan, Versailles and the Forbidden City
Spring is a time for renewal, and not only in nature. Fresh new exhibitions are opening at museums around the world, with an emphasis on collaborations, cross-cultural exchanges and family bonds.
'The Forbidden City and the Palace of Versailles: China-France Cultural Encounters in the 17th and 19th centuries,' Hong Kong Palace Museum, Hong Kong
The "courts of Beijing and Versailles were fascinated by one another" during this era, Christie's said, and their "enlightened rulers" facilitated "extensive exchanges in science, art, culture and philosophy." This exhibition continues the cultural diplomacy, with around 150 artifacts from the Hong Kong Palace Museum and Palace of Versailles. One item in the collection, a perfume fountain from the 1700s owned by Louis XV, is made of porcelain produced in China and bronze mounts likely from France, a "testament to the exchange of craftsmanship between the two countries." (through May 4)
'Kotobuki: Auspicious Celebrations of Japanese Art from New York Private Collections,' Japan Society, New York City
The Japan Society is ahead of the curve with "Kotobuki," a showcase of treasures rarely seen by the public. Many of the objects on view, like a set of six panels from the 16th century, will one day be displayed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and other institutions, but you can see them now at this exhibition thoughtfully curated by the late Dr. Miyeko Murase, a scholar of Japanese art who recently died at age 100. Additional "Kotobuki" items include paintings, calligraphy, baskets and ceramics from the 12th through 21st centuries. (through May 11)
'Matisse and Marguerite: A Father's Gaze,' Musée d'Art Modern, Paris
Henri Matisse's eldest daughter, Marguerite, was his "favorite model," The Guardian said, the person he would "return repeatedly to paint" throughout his career. Her visage appears in many of the more than 110 art works on display in "Matisse and Marguerite: A Father's Gaze," which includes paintings by both Matisses, engravings, sculptures, drawings and ceramics.
Marguerite's "face is familiar," but most people do not know much about her, like how she joined the French Resistance during World War II and was tortured by the Gestapo. This exhibit aims to change how the world knows her. (April 4 through Aug. 24)
'The Visionary Art of Minnie Evans,' Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
One of the most important creatives to come out of North Carolina, Minnie Evans felt called to a life of art, once stating that a voice told her, "Why don't you draw or die?" Taking inspiration from her native Wilmington, Evans' work is "characterized by bold colors, symmetrical mandala-like patterns and such recurring images as eyes, angels and otherworldly animals," the Wilmington StarNews said. Sixteen of her multimedia pieces will be shown during "The Visionary Art of Minnie Evans," alongside letters and postcards that explain how nature and spirituality guided her work. (May 10 through Oct. 26)
'We Felt a Star Dying,' Kraftwerk, Berlin
In celebration of 100 years of quantum mechanics, French artist Laure Prouvost collaborated with philosopher Tobias Rees and scientist Hartmut Neven to create "We Felt a Star Dying," an exploration of how this science shapes humanity's understanding of reality. Using cutting-edge quantum research and a quantum computer, Prouvost transformed "abstract ideas, theories and frameworks into tangible images and sensory experiences," Dazed said, which is "no easy task." The installation features sound, sculpture, scent and video. (through May 4)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
