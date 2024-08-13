Banksy's animal art: method to the mystery?

Elusive artist's daily series in London sparks joy – and widespread speculation about its meaning

An artwork featuring three monkeys by Banksy, adorns a bridge over Brick Lane on 7 August 2024 of London, England
Animal artworks have appeared all over the capital, from Brick Lane and Walthamstow down to Peckham and Charlton
(Image credit: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
By
published
in In-the-spotlight

Banksy unveiled his ninth animal artwork in as many days this morning, the latest in a series that has delighted Londoners. 

The elusive street artist confirmed that the mural of a gorilla, seal and birds on a London Zoo shutter was his work in an Instagram post at 9:30am, after speculation by the zoo earlier. It's a departure from the last eight days, when he has posted a picture of an animal artwork around the capital at 1pm each day, with no captions or location details.

Banksy Art London Uk News Contemporary Art Animals
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

