Kris Kristofferson: the free-spirited country music star who studied at Oxford

The songwriter, singer and film-star has died aged 88

Kris Kristofferson
The music star on the set of his hit 1976 film A Star is Born
(Image credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
By
published

A hard-drinking singer-songwriter with an outlaw spirit, Kris Kristofferson transformed the country music scene in the 1970s by bringing lyrical sophistication, and a "rarely heard candour and depth", to the genre, said The Irish Times.

His songs were "steeped in a neo-romantic sensibility", and explored "freedom and commitment, alienation and desire, darkness and light". He recorded them all himself; but his vocals were raspy, and many were bigger hits when covered by other artists – from Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Gladys Knight to the Grateful Dead and Michael Bublé. Notably, he wrote "Me and Bobby McGee", with its resonant refrain "Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose/ Nothin', don't mean nothin' hon if it ain't free", which became a posthumous No. 1 hit for Janis Joplin (with whom he had a brief affair). 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸