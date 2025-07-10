Jurassic World Rebirth: enjoyable sequel hampered by plot holes

The latest dinosaur reboot captures the essence of the original – but leans too heavily on 'CGI-heavy set pieces'

Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy)
By
published

This is the sixth sequel to Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster "Jurassic Park", and it is "easily the most fun", said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail. It has "the same snap and bite as the original", and "grips from start to finish".

As the film opens, the world's ecology has not proved hospitable to dinosaurs, and they are now confined to a strip around the Equator. Humans are forbidden from entering this zone, but that doesn't stop sinister pharma boss Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) from plotting an illegal trip to collect samples of dinosaur blood, for use in a lucrative heart-disease drug.

