Oasis reunited: definitely maybe a triumph

The reunion of a band with 'the power of Led Zeppelin' and 'the swagger of the Rolling Stones'

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher of British rock band Oasis perform the opening concert of their reunion tour
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher on stage at Cardiff's Principality Stadium
By
published

It was the reunion many fans feared would never happen. Last Friday, 16 years after they'd last performed together, Noel and Liam Gallagher strode onto the stage at Cardiff's Principality Stadium – and brought the house down, said Mark Beaumont in The Independent.

A huge multi-generational crowd in bucket hats swayed, sang and hurled beer as Oasis tore through a roster of their biggest hits. Yet for the two million people who'd endured long queues and dynamic pricing to buy tickets for this tour, joining in a singalong to "Wonderwall", and seeing the Gallaghers, now 58 and 52, reunited (for a reported £50 million each) was only part of the attraction: they had also wanted to feel what it was like to "be there then". Because it is not only fifty-somethings who are nostalgic for the Britpop era: for millennials and Gen-Zers too it is "as halcyon as Beatlemania or the Summer of Love – a time of vivid colour, jubilant melody, political stability and affordable flats".

