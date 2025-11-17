6 homes on the Gulf Coast

Navarre, Fla.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

On Northwest Florida's Navarre Beach in the 30A area, this 8-bedroom rentable vacation home has a fourth-floor deck facing the Gulf. The 2023 elevated beach house sleeps 32, with tongue-and-groove walls and ceilings; a top-floor chef's kitchen with a commercial-size refrigerator and Theramdor range; bunk rooms; an elevator; and a balcony on each level.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

The property includes a private pool, outdoor kitchen, and sandy yard. $3,250,000. Tammy Laborde, Coldwell Banker Realty - Fort Walton Beach, (850) 353-1843

Gulf Shores, Ala.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

Built in 1983, this updated Alabama Gulf Coast five-bedroom lodge home is on Pleasure Island's Little Lagoon. The three-story furnished retreat has wood-look tile floors, an open plan main floor with a white kitchen, and a primary bedroom with a balcony. A roomy covered deck leads down to a sandy beach, private pier, dock, and bulkhead.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

Beaches and dining are steps away; downtown is a 10-minute drive. $1,250,000. Angelina Needham, Engel & Völkers Gulf Shores, (251) 979-2108

New Orleans

(Image credit: Michael Boedigheimer with Snaply Photography)

Designer Ken Fulk reimagined and lived in this 1854 Creole corner lot townhouse in the French Quarter. The home has four bedrooms, an elevator, a music studio with performance space, a library, a wrought iron staircase, and a salon with gilded, hand-printed wallpaper.

(Image credit: Michael Boedigheimer with Snaply Photography)

A wrap-around balcony and a walled courtyard complete the property, which is walking distance to the French Quarter River Walk and Louis Armstrong Park. $2,748,000. Elizabeth McNulty and Kristin Patterson, Compass, (504) 908-0289

Port Aransas, Texas

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

In Mustang Island's Palmilla Beach Resort and Golf Community, this 2017 seven-bedroom coastal contemporary has water views. The third-floor great room has vaulted, trussed ceilings, a shiplap feature wall with decorative niches, and French doors to a balcony.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

Downstairs is a billiards room with a wet bar that opens to a fenced yard with a pool. Community amenities include a golf course, two pools, a gym, and dining. $4,895,000. Amy Hoffman, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, (210) 778-9644

St. Petersburg, Fla.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

Designed in 1973 by William Harvard and revamped in 2023 by Lisa Gilmore, this midcentury modern home in Bayway Isles is close to downtown and beaches. The colorful bayfront four-bedroom has exposed brick walls, hurricane-resistant sliders, a kitchen with patterned teal tiles, and a primary bath with dramatic stone and a soaker tub.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

The property has a pool and spa, terraces, and two private deep-water slips. $3,950,000. Ali Bearnarth, Smith & Associates Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (727) 560-4377

Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

This 2006 three-bedroom raised beach cottage in the Panhandle is minutes from a park, the bay, and less than four miles from Gulf beaches. The open-plan three-bedroom features 9-foot ceilings, new wood floors, a primary suite with a balcony, and a spacious covered porch off the kitchen.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

Outside are a two-car garage and fenced backyard. A public boat ramp, dining, and shops are a short drive. $549,500. Kristi Lindren, Compass, (314) 541-8650