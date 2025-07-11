Properties of the week: grand rural residences

Featuring homes in Wiltshire, Devon, and East Sussex

South Lanarkshire: Edmonston House, Biggar
South Lanarkshire: Edmonston House, Biggar
(Image credit: Rettie)
By
published

Scottish Borders: Flat A, Broughton Place, Broughton

Scottish Borders: Flat A, Broughton Place, Broughton

(Image credit: Rettie)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸