Properties of the week: grand rural residences

Scottish Borders: Flat A, Broughton Place, Broughton

An elegant apartment in a Scottish baronial-inspired tower house built in 1938. 3 beds (1 en suite) 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps. OIEO £485,000; Rettie

West Sussex: Hammonds Place, Burgess Hill

A remarkable Elizabethan Grade II house with abundant period details. 7 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, annexe, garden, garage. £1.5m; Fine & Country

Wiltshire: Cutteridge House, North Bradley

This charming Grade II Cotswold- stone house dates back to the 1700s, is within easy distance of Bath and is set in more than 4 acres. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps, 2-bed self-contained cottage, stables, paddock, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.65m; Fox Grant

Devon: Wykeleigh, Wyke

Handsome Edwardian house overlooking the East Devon National Landscape AONB, and set in more than 37 acres. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, playroom, garden, shepherd's hut, outbuildings, garage. £1.95m; Symonds & Sampson

East Sussex: Swiftsden House, Etchingham

An imposing Arts and Crafts house perched on top of a hill, and surrounded by 29.6 acres of landscaped gardens. 8 beds, 6 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 5 receps, orangery, annexe, garden, outbuildings, garage. £3.5m; Blue Book

South Lanarkshire: Edmonston House, Biggar

A characterful 19th century B-listed property with plenty of period features, set in approx. 27 acres of gardens. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 3-bed lodge, garden, outbuildings, garage. OIEO £1.21m; Rettie

Moray: Broomhill House, Grantown-on-Spey

Eye-catching Arts and Crafts B-listed house overlooking the Cairngorm Mountains. 8 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, 3-bed annexe, garden, 20 acres of woodland by separate negotiation. OIEO £1.9m; Fine & Country

Angus: Gallery, Montrose

One of the earliest and finest Renaissance houses in Scotland, dating back to 1677 and set on a substantial 82-acre estate. 8 beds, 5 baths, 2 showers, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, coach house, farm buildings. OIEO £1.85m; Strutt & Parker