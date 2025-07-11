Heads of State: 'a perfect summer movie'

John Cena and Idris Elba have odd-couple chemistry as the US president and British prime minister

John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State
(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

Just months after Viola Davis played a gun-toting US president saving the day at a G20 summit, along comes another "stupendously idiotic yet eminently watchable" action-buddy movie with a top-tier geopolitical setting, said Kevin Maher in The Times.

This time, the "bickering protagonists" are the leaders of the US and the UK: President Will Derringer (John Cena), a crass populist and former Hollywood action-movie star; and British PM Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), a "cautious, rule-abiding politician" who is suffering "a conspicuous, Starmer-like slump in the polls".

