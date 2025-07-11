Heads of State: 'a perfect summer movie'

Just months after Viola Davis played a gun-toting US president saving the day at a G20 summit, along comes another "stupendously idiotic yet eminently watchable" action-buddy movie with a top-tier geopolitical setting, said Kevin Maher in The Times.

This time, the "bickering protagonists" are the leaders of the US and the UK: President Will Derringer (John Cena), a crass populist and former Hollywood action-movie star; and British PM Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), a "cautious, rule-abiding politician" who is suffering "a conspicuous, Starmer-like slump in the polls".

The pair's relationship is initially antagonistic, but when the presidential plane they are travelling on to a Nato summit is attacked by terrorists, forcing them to bail out over Belarus, they start working together – "snapping necks, machine-gunning faceless henchmen and leaping from exploding helicopters" as they go.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The early scenes are a bit awkward, said Olly Richards in Empire. But when Clarke and Derringer get stranded in a hostile country teeming with baddies, the film takes off. Clarke, an SAS veteran, proves a "competent survivalist", but Derringer discovers that his Hollywood action credentials don't mean much in real life.

Things become ever more daft as the film progresses, culminating in a "truly bonkers car chase that tests the boundaries of logic, physics and the feasible athleticism of middle-aged men".

The cast deliver handsomely, said Andrew Lawrence in The Guardian. Elba and Cena have proper odd-couple chemistry, and there's a nice turn from Priyanka Chopra as an MI6 agent. It's all "fun, fiery and totally frivolous" – in short, "a perfect summer movie".

On Amazon Prime