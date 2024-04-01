Is Beyoncé now a country superstar? Depends on who you ask.

The pop diva's 'Texas Hold 'Em' is the hottest country song on the charts. Why won't some people admit the obvious?

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Grammys
(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
published

There is little question that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is one of the biggest superstars on the planet right now. She resides in the lofty echelons of fame wherein her projects are treated not simply as new releases, but culturally significant events. It should be no surprise then that "Texas Hold 'Em," the first single off Beyoncé's brand-new "Cowboy Carter" album, has spent more than six weeks atop Billboard's "Hot Country Songs" chart. This makes Beyoncé the "first Black woman with the number one single" on that particular listing, as she noted in an Instagram post thanking her fans for the achievement. 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

A photo posted by on

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Music Country Music Beyonce Why Everyone's Talking About
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us