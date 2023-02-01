Beyoncé announces Renaissance world tour

She's baaaaaaaaaack.

Beyoncé will embark on a world tour this spring and summer in support of her latest album, Renaissance, the pop superstar announced Wednesday.

It will be her first solo tour since that in support of 2016's Lemonade, and her first tour of any kind since 2018's On The Run II, which she co-headlined with her husband, Jay-Z, Stereogum notes. Festivities will begin in Europe in May, before Bey heads to Canada and the U.S. from July through September.

On Jan. 21, Beyonce performed her first full concert in four years at the grand opening of the new Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, "an elaborate and highly theatrical performance ... for which sources say she was paid some $24 million," Variety reports. Curiously, she did not include any songs from Renaissance, though she might be saving those for Sunday's Grammy Awards, during which there is speculation she might perform.

Renaissance is nominated for nine awards.

For a full list of tour dates, visit tour.beyonce.com.