Beyoncé ties Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations ever

It's a true renaissance for Beyoncé at the Grammys.

The 2023 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Beyoncé led the pack with nine nods. This means she's now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for most Grammy nominations for any artist in history, as they both have 88, according to Billboard.

Beyoncé's nominations this time included Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for her acclaimed album Renaissance and the song "Break My Soul." Kendrick Lamar also picked up eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile earned seven. Jay-Z received five nominations, including in Best Rap Performance for DJ Khaled's "God Did."

Outside of Beyoncé, the other Album of the Year nominations went to ABBA for Voyage, Adele for 30, Bad Bunny for Un Verano Sin Ti, Brandi Carlile for In These Silent Days, Coldplay for Music of the Spheres, Harry Styles for Harry's House, Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lizzo for Special, and Mary J. Blige for Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).

This year's Grammys also included several new categories, such as Songwriter of The Year, Non-Classical, and the inaugural nominees were Amy Allen, Nija Charles, Tobias Jesso Jr., The-Dream, and Laura Veltz. There was also a new category for best video game soundtrack, and the first set of nominees were Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Old World, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök.

But after the Grammys faced criticism earlier this year when Louis C.K. won an award despite admitting to sexual misconduct, he earned another nomination Tuesday for Best Comedy Album — as did Dave Chappelle, who has faced backlash for jokes about transgender people.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Feb. 5.