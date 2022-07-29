What critics are saying about Beyonce's new album, Renaissance

At long last, Queen Bey has returned.

Pop superstar Beyoncé released her long-awaited seventh studio album Renaissance on Friday, her first solo project since 2016's critically-lauded Lemonade. So far, the reviews are looking great — but to make things easier on you, we've rounded up some takes below:

It's not peak Beyoncé … but it's pretty dang good

Not only was Lemonade a groundbreaking album, it's also Beyoncé's most recent, meaning critics are understandably (though perhaps detrimentally) inclined to compare Renaissance with the 2016 audio-visual LP that brought fans "Formation," "Hold Up," and "Sorry" (honestly, does the phrase "Becky with the good hair" mean anything to you?!). And that's of course without mentioning other iconic projects, like the eponymous Beyoncé, or 2008's I am … Sasha Fierce. In other words, this new album has Beyoncé competing against a peak version of her past self, at her current self's expense. Still, some reviews have concluded, Renaissance appears to hold its own in the Queen Bey oeuvre.

"One could argue that Renaissance does not feel like a career milestone in the way that Beyoncé and Lemonade did — after all, their surprise releases and visual components only heightened the magic," Nicholas Hautman wrote for Page Six, "but it is a welcome and even refreshing progression for a superstar who consistently rewrites the rule books."

"Touted as Act I of a confirmed trilogy," Tara Joshi opined for The Guardian, "Renaissance falls short of being Beyoncé's best full-length, but it still fulfills her liberationist aim."

She's relatable! She's having fun!

Widely seen as one of the premier pop stars of her generation, Beyoncé's carefully-curated image is shrouded in a degree of otherworldly secrecy and control — to fans, she's almost god-like. So perhaps it's fitting that, for an album in which she actually seems to be enjoying herself, the project leaked online two days in advance — a "rare breach of the pop queen's carefully choreographed release plans," writes The New York Times. Celebrities — they're just like us!