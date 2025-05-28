Music reviews: Morgan Wallen and Kali Uchis

"I'm the Problem" and "Sincerely"

Morgan Wallen performs &quot;I&#039;m the Problem&quot; on Saturday Night Live
Morgan Wallen's "love-me-or-leave-me attitude that animates his glowering songs is as American as apple pie"
(Image credit: Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By
published

'I'm the Problem' by Morgan Wallen

Credit Morgan Wallen's ongoing domination of Billboard's album chart this decade to "a particular strain of the modern American mood," said Maura Johnston in Rolling Stone. "The love-me-or-leave-me attitude that animates his glowering songs is as American as apple pie," and the country megastar's new two-hour album plays that particular tune about three dozen times. The 32-year-old Tennessee native knows he's misbehaved more than once when he's been drinking, and he never pretends he's about to change. Some people love that; some hate it. The haters may miss that Wallen's polished country rock is "well-crafted and hooky while not being immune to the occasional stylistic left turn." The 37 songs on I'm the Problem are "mostly about consequences, which also makes them interesting," said Amanda Petrusich in The New Yorker. Sure, some lines are "unbearably corny," and the music is "utterly faceless." But Wallen is almost always "singing out the ways love can sour," exuding "the unpredictable energy of a wounded animal." Besides, he has "a kind of uncanny magnetism that can elevate a mediocre song."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸