Taylor Swift wraps up record-shattering Eras tour

What happened

Taylor Swift performed the final show of her Eras Tour Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada. Since the tour opened in March 2023, Swift has performed 149 concerts in 51 cities on five continents.

Who said what

"Vancouver, I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date," Swift said before her final song. There is "no simple way to encapsulate" Swift's run of lavish, 3-plus-hour productions, The Associated Press said. "The tour shattered sales and attendance records and created such an economic boom that even the Federal Reserve took note."

The Eras Tour earned about $2 billion in ticket sales, and pumped billions more into local economies, The Wall Street Journal said, but it also made Swift, 34, a "cultural phenomenon on par with Michael Jackson in the 1980s and the Beatles in the 1960s." The tour "came at a time," following the pandemic, "when people needed it most," CNN said. Her fans literally "cause earthquakes."

What next?

"Music executives say Swift has raised the bar for the concert industry," the Journal said. But right now "she deserves her rest," Adele said recently. "That's been a long f---ing tour."