Taylor Swift wraps up record-shattering Eras tour

The pop star finally ended her long-running tour in Vancouver, Canada

Taylor Swift sings in final show of Eras tour
Since the tour opened in March 2023, Swift has performed 149 concerts in 51 cities on five continents
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Taylor Swift performed the final show of her Eras Tour Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada. Since the tour opened in March 2023, Swift has performed 149 concerts in 51 cities on five continents.

