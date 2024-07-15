Threads turns one: where does the Twitter rival stand?

Although Threads is reporting 175 million active monthly users, it has failed to eclipse X as a meaningful cultural force

Threads app.
For many commentators, Threads still seems like a platform in search of a mission
(Image credit: Chesnot / Getty Images)
By
published
in

When Meta launched the social media platform Threads a year ago as a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to capitalise on the chaos following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company in 2022. 

Marking the first anniversary, Meta said the platform has amassed 175 million active monthly users since it went live on 5 July last year. Yet despite this apparent success, Threads has struggled to become a meaningful cultural force comparable to Twitter and even its controversial successor, X.

Social Media Twitter Meta Technology In The Spotlight
Keumars Afifi-Sabet, The Week UK

Keumars Afifi-Sabet is a freelance writer at The Week Digital, and is the technology editor on Live Science, another Future Publishing brand. He was previously features editor with ITPro, where he commissioned and published in-depth articles around a variety of areas including AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity. As a writer, he specialises in technology and current affairs. In addition to The Week Digital, he contributes to Computeractive and TechRadar, among other publications.

