Threads turns one: where does the Twitter rival stand?
Although Threads is reporting 175 million active monthly users, it has failed to eclipse X as a meaningful cultural force
When Meta launched the social media platform Threads a year ago as a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to capitalise on the chaos following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company in 2022.
Marking the first anniversary, Meta said the platform has amassed 175 million active monthly users since it went live on 5 July last year. Yet despite this apparent success, Threads has struggled to become a meaningful cultural force comparable to Twitter and even its controversial successor, X.
Beneath the numbers
Threads was "but a twinkle in Mark Zuckerberg's eye" 18 months ago and arrived just as Musk "was taking a wrecking ball" to Twitter, said Alex Heath on The Verge. It has been growing steadily since its "huge launch", attracting 100 million monthly users by October 2023 – but monthly user numbers "only tell part of the growth story".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
How Threads usage compares to X is unclear. In April, Business Insider reported that Threads had reached 28 million daily users in the US to X's 22 million, based on analysis by data intelligence service Apptopia. But in July, another analysis by Sensor Tower found that users "are using it less frequently than other social media platforms", said the Financial Times, despite "promoting posts on sister app Instagram, which provides about two-thirds of its web traffic".
It is "telling" that Meta isn't sharing daily user numbers yet, as it does for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, Heath said, with the omission suggesting "Threads is still getting a lot of flyby traffic from people who have yet to become regular users".
'Failed to convince'
It may sound like a lot, but 175 million monthly users is a "drop in the bucket" compared with Instagram's two billion monthly users or Facebook's more than three billion, wrote Taylor Lorenz in The Washington Post.
Crucially, Meta has "failed to convince" content creators to embrace Threads, said Lorenz. The "power" of these individuals "has made them darlings of corporate marketing crucial to the launch of new products" and Meta "knows better than most how influential creators can be". Content creators who spoke to the Post "said they are struggling to understand the platform". It "still seems like a platform in search of a mission", digital strategist Lia Haberman told the paper. That "lack of a distinct identity" could be seen from the most popular tags on the platform in the past year, all "related to generic lifestyle topics", wrote Lorenz.
Despite the "controversy" that surrounds TikTok and X, they also "give rise to news and trends that drive conversation", said Hope King on Axios. It is "not yet clear that 'friendly' conversation can create the same kind of spark". The platform is used mostly for text-based posts, Hope said, but whether that "drives the kind of engagement that the company can ultimately monetise is a big open question".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Keumars Afifi-Sabet is a freelance writer at The Week Digital, and is the technology editor on Live Science, another Future Publishing brand. He was previously features editor with ITPro, where he commissioned and published in-depth articles around a variety of areas including AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity. As a writer, he specialises in technology and current affairs. In addition to The Week Digital, he contributes to Computeractive and TechRadar, among other publications.
-
Scientists just made a big breakthrough with woolly mammoth DNA
The Explainer For the first time, researchers have reconstructed fossilized chromosomes
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What to do if you're worried about running out of money in retirement
The Explainer Inflation is putting more retirees at risk
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
The US government wants to turn concrete jungles into real jungles
Under the radar Adding more trees to some cities is the plan
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The war against AI bots is still really about privacy versus money
The explainer Is this the real life? Is this technology?
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Why are facial recognition technology rules changing in Detroit?
Today's Big Question A wrongful arrest leads to a big settlement
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The growing dystopian AI influencer economy
In the Spotlight AI-generated digital personas are giving human influencers a run for their money
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Social media could come with a warning label
Talking Points Do Facebook and TikTok need the notifications that come on cigarettes?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Who is winning the US-China chip war?
Today's Big Question A fight for the future of advanced manufacturing
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Apple Intelligence: iPhone maker set to overhaul the AI experience
In the Spotlight A 'top-to-bottom makeover of the iPhone' sees the tech giant try to win the consumer AI game
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
All-powerful, ever-pervasive AI is running out of internet
The explainer There is no such thing as unlimited data
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Is quantum computing the next technological frontier?
Today's Big Question Some people believe the technology will change the world, but others are skeptical of its risks
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published