Meta on trial: What will become of Mark Zuckerberg's social media empire?

Despite the CEO's attempt to ingratiate himself with Trump, Meta is on trial, accused by the U.S. government of breaking antitrust law

If Meta loses, it could be forced to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp, a potentially devastating result
Meta is fighting for its future. Despite Mark Zuckerberg's attempt to ingratiate himself with President Donald Trump, his company is now on trial in federal court, accused by the U.S. government of breaking antitrust law by buying Facebook rivals like Instagram and WhatsApp rather than competing with them. A loss could literally tear the company apart.

The trial "seeks to break up" Zuckerberg's empire, said Politico. The Federal Trade Commission claims Meta has a monopoly in the "personal social networking" sector because of competitive practices: The company bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 "because Meta could not meet that threat through competition," said Daniel Matheson, the government's lead attorney. But Meta said in a statement the lawsuit "will make companies think twice before investing in innovation, knowing they may be punished if that innovation leads to success."

