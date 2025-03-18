What does an ex-executive's new memoir reveal about Meta's free speech pivot?

'Careless People' says Facebook was ready to do China censorship

Laser scanning an opened book against a deep red backdrop
Meta's activity with China's regulators is in the spotlight in a new book, and its author is 'temporarily prohibited from promoting' it due to an NDA
By
By
published

A new memoir by a former Meta executive says the company was ready to put its technology at the service of China's Communist government. The revelation is raising questions about Mark Zuckerberg's recent (and very public) commitment to free speech — as are Meta's efforts to keep the executive's book from reaching the American public.

Meta was willing to "censor content and shut down political dissent" in order to enter the China market with Facebook, said The Washington Post. The allegation was made in a whistleblower complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the new memoir "Careless People" by former Meta executive Sarah Wynn-Williams, who served as the company's director of global public policy. The book reveals Facebook wanted "so desperately" to get a foothold in China that it was ready to let Beijing "oversee all social media content appearing in the country and quash dissenting opinions," said the Post. Zuckerberg also agreed to "crack down" on account of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. A Meta spokesperson said the company's former interest in China was "widely reported" a decade ago.

