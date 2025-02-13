Paris AI Summit: has Europe already been left behind?

EU shift from AI regulation to investment may still leave it trailing in US and China's wake

President Emmanuel Macron at the 2025 AI Summit
France's President Macron wants the EU to be 'part of the conversation around AI leadership'
(Image credit: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

American Vice-President J.D. Vance cautioned Europe this week not to "strangle" the development of artificial intelligence with "overly precautionary" regulations. And, at the AI Action summit in Paris, both the US and the UK held back from signing a declaration that included a call on countries to ensure "safe, secure and trustworthy" AI technology.

About 60 other states, including China, agreed to sign the non-binding declaration, but the US and UK refusal was a "setback" to France's ambitions for "international consensus around the technology", said the Financial Times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸